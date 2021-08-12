Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, has threatened to sue schools and officials who violate the ban on mask mandates.

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas has vowed to sue schools and other government workers who willfully violate the mask requirement ban he enacted in late July.

“Any school district, public university, or local government official who decides to ignore GA-38—which prevents government organizations from enforcing masks—will be taken to court,” Abbott said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Abbott signed Executive Order GA-38 in late July, prohibiting local governments and state agencies from requiring masks or vaccinations.

The order said that “no governmental entity has the authority to compel any individual to accept a Covid-19 vaccination supplied under an emergency use authorization.” “It also prevents public agencies and private companies receiving public funding, including grants and loans, from asking customers to provide proof of immunizations before entering or getting services from the entity.”

Abbott and his attorney, General Ken Paxton, submitted a petition in the 5th Court of Appeals on Wednesday, arguing that Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins’ recent restraining order against the executive order was unconstitutional.

In a news release, Abbott noted that the judge’s order is in violation of his executive order as well as state law.

“No public agency can demand or mandate the use of masks under Executive Order GA-38,” Abbott declared. “Personal responsibility, not government mandates, is the way forward. To preserve all Texans’ rights and freedoms, the State of Texas will continue to forcefully oppose the temporary restraining order.”

In the press conference, Paxton also addressed the restraining order.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had to deal with anti-government activists. Paxton remarked, “It’s deja vu all over again.” “When the pandemic first began, attention-seeking judges and mayors ignored government instructions, and the courts decided in our favor — the law.

Paxton said, “I’m certain that the outcomes of any suits will favor liberty and individual choice over mandates and government overreach.”

Jenkins prevailed in the ruling against Abbott on Wednesday. If Jenkins is unable to implement COVID-19 measures, District Court Judge Tonya Parker, who presided over the case, stated that “immediate and irreparable hurt, loss, or damage will result.”

Jenkins’ job as county judge also means that he heads the Texas government in terms of safety measures for all individuals “who have and will continue to be harmed by Governor Abbott’s conduct,” according to Parker. This is a condensed version of the information.