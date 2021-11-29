Greg Abbott Gets Texas Border Wall Deal Despite Migrant Caravans Approaching

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, grandson of former President George H. W. Bush, stated on Monday that the state’s General Land Office (GLO) and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) had struck an agreement to construct Republican Governor Greg Abbott’s border wall.

According to a press statement announcing the deal, construction of the wall would begin in Starr County, which is located along a stretch of the border near Texas’ southern edge. According to the statement, the area used for this section of the wall is a farm tract owned by the GLO.

According to the GLO, “the signing of this leasing deal is Commissioner Bush’s latest effort to mitigate the immigration problem after Governor Greg Abbott’s emergency declaration to finish the Texas border wall.” “Washington continues to turn a blind eye to the Biden Administration’s border catastrophe, leaving Texans with little choice but to act on our own.” “We will secure our border by working together,” Bush added.

On June 16, Abbot declared a disaster, allocating $250 million to the state’s Disaster Fund for the specific purpose of constructing a wall. Abbot stated in his proclamation that the wall will “bring protection for (Texas’) inhabitants” by reducing the current migrant flow.

That sentiment was mirrored by Bush. “As the border situation worsens, Texans’ lives are jeopardized, and we are in grave danger of losing revenue produced from leased lands along the Texas-Mexico border,” he stated in the statement.

Abbott has implemented a slew of policies geared at stemming the flow of migrants across the southern border, which saw more than 164,000 interactions in October. According to an announcement on Abbott’s official website, officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety and members of the Texas National Guard are working “to deny Mexican Cartels and other smugglers the opportunity to transfer drugs and people into Texas” as part of “Operation Lone Star.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety has used around 20 steel shipping containers along the Rio Grande riverbank near Eagle Pass to function as a wall as part of Operation Lone Star. Abbott empowered the DPS and the National Guard to detain migrants for felony trespassing.

