Greg Abbott defends Texas’s anti-abortion law by promising to “eradicate rape.”

When asked why he would sign a bill that forces rape and incest victims to carry a pregnancy to term, Texas Governor Greg Abbott defended his state’s contentious abortion ban on Tuesday, claiming to “eradicate rape.”

The bill, which allows abortions up to six weeks, does not require them to do so, according to Abbott, a Republican. However, proponents of reproductive rights have pointed out that many pregnancies go undetected for up to six weeks.

“Let’s be clear about something. “Raping is a crime,” Abbott stated emphatically. “And Texas will fight relentlessly to ensure that all rapists are removed from the state’s streets by aggressively arresting, prosecuting, and removing them from the streets. The state of Texas’s number one goal is to abolish rape so that no woman, no male, will be a victim of rape.”

He went on to say that providing support for rape victims through state-supported and other groups is critical.

Members of both main political parties have criticized the measure. It’s one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country, and pro-choice advocates say it’s a threat to Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court ruling that ensures abortion access.

