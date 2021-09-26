Greg Abbott claims that if Biden is elected, he will hire border agents who are at risk of losing their jobs.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Sunday that he will recruit Border Patrol personnel who are scared about losing their jobs as a result of the Biden administration’s investigation into their treatment of migrants along the border.

The agents have come under fire after footage and photographs of them storming towards Haitian migrants on horseback went viral last week. The horse patrol team in Del Rio, Texas, has been temporarily stopped by the Department of Homeland Security.

President Joe Biden promised Friday that “people would pay” in response to the film of the agents’ behavior.

Abbott, though, supported the Border Patrol agents on Fox News Sunday.

“They wouldn’t have been in that circumstance in the first place if the Biden administration had implemented immigration rules and guarded the border,” Abbott said.

“To help Texas secure our border,” he offered to hire officers whose jobs are in jeopardy.

“What the president said about the Border Patrol, who were putting their lives on the line and working so hard to keep the border secure. I have worked side by side with those Border Patrol agents, and I want them to know something if he takes any action against them,” Abbott said.

“You have a job in the state of Texas if they are in danger of losing their job, at a president who is abandoning his responsibilities to control the border,” he added.

Abbott also brought up statements made by a photojournalist who caught photographs of border guards on horseback, fueling suspicions that the agents were whipping migrants. The photographer, on the other hand, said that he never witnessed the agents whipping anyone.

The agents were merely manoeuvring horses, according to Abbott.

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic Representative, slammed Biden’s remarks on Friday in which he promised to discipline border guards.

Gabbard told Fox News, “What he effectively did was act as judge, jury, and executioner for these customs and Border Patrol agents on horseback.”

“How can they expect a fair investigation when the president of the United States has already declared their guilt and promised to punish them?” she said.

On CNN’s State of the Union Sunday, anchor Jake Tapper questioned Alejandro Mayorkas, the Secretary of Homeland Security, on comments he made about photographs of border agents. This is a condensed version of the information.