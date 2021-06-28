Greensill Capital and the Gupta lender’s auditors are under investigation.

An investigation has been launched into auditors for Wyelands Bank, owned by steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta and closely linked to Greensill Capital, which went bust earlier this year.

According to the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), the accounting regulator will look into the role of Big Four accounting giant PwC in the bank’s audit for the year ending April 30, 2019.

The Bank of England ordered Wyelands Bank to return all depositors £210 million following concerns about how it was funding Mr Gupta’s GFG Alliance.

The watchdog has also launched a probe into Saffery Champness’ audit of Greensill Capital, which has been criticized for its advisers’ actions in lobbying the government during the pandemic, including former Prime Minister David Cameron.

Wyelands is currently on the verge of collapse after Mr Gupta said he was pulling funding from the bank having handed them a £75 million loan in a year earlier.

In order to save the company’s survival, CEO Stephen Rose has been given permission to engage with potential new investors.

The board said that it expects the bank will be “wound up on a solvent basis” if it fails to secure a sale to new backers.

Wyelands’ most recent accounts for the year to April 2020 revealed that it plunged to a £63 million pre-tax loss after being hit with more than £61 million in impairments on loans.