Following the devastation caused by recent storms in Kentucky, the small Midwestern town of Greensburg, Kansas, could serve as a model for long-term reconstruction efforts in small towns.

Over the weekend, a series of tornadoes ripped through eight states, causing untold devastation and killing over 70 people in Kentucky. According to its mayor, Chris Smiley, one town, Dawson Springs, was 75 percent destroyed.

Mayfield, 70 miles away from Dawson Springs, was also severely devastated, with eight people killed when a candle factory collapsed.

“I don’t think some people will ever fully heal from this, especially not emotionally or psychologically,” state Senator Whitney Westerfield told CNN. “Homes and structures can be rebuilt over time, but this is the kind of thing that lasts a long time with the community and the family.” However, as Greensburg continues to rebuild from a natural disaster that occurred nearly 15 years ago, other communities in Kentucky may be able to learn from it.

Greensburg, a community of less than 1,000 inhabitants in southern Kansas, was devastated by a powerful category EF5 tornado in May 2007, which destroyed large areas of the town and killed a number of individuals.

After the hurricane passed, the town opted to rebuild in a new light, and it quickly became one of the country’s most environmentally friendly communities.

Greensburg city administrator Stacy Barnes spoke with Washington Newsday about the aftermath of the storm on the community and the ongoing reconstruction work.

Barnes told The Washington Newsday that she was at college when the tornado hit, and when she returned weeks later, 95 percent of Greensburg had been devastated. This comprised a large number of private residences and streets.

Barnes also claimed that countless public, municipal, and county buildings had been destroyed. She mentioned the local hospital and schools as examples.

The Greensburg city council, on the other hand, elected to rebuild as a green haven, passing a resolution requiring all city structures to meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) standards.

According to Barnes, the initial endeavor to restore Greensburg's major areas took around five years.