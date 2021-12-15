Greenpeace is urging Greece to abandon deep-sea oil and gas exploration in the face of dwindling sea life.

Greenpeace asked Greece to abandon deep-sea oil and gas drilling on Wednesday, citing “unbearable” implications for endangered sea life.

Greenpeace Greece’s Kostis Grimanis stated the project should be stopped before it “wrecks the Mediterranean.”

“Endangered animals and critical ecosystems will be exposed to insufferable noise and pollution from seismic explosions and deep-sea drilling operations,” Grimanis added.

“And for what purpose? Continue to burn oil and gas, which are among the dirtiest and most expensive energy sources, when the climate catastrophe demands that we do so immediately.” New research on sea animal populations in portions of the Hellenic Trench, including parts that might be affected by the exploration, was recently published by the environmental group.

In depths of up to 13,800 feet, the study team discovered 35 endangered sperm whales and scores of threatened dolphins during a three-week summer project in collaboration with the Pelagos Cetacean Research Institute in Athens.

Whales and dolphins, which are sound-sensitive cetaceans, might be endangered by sonic blasts used in undersea prospecting, according to Greenpeace. Officials in Greece said that they would adhere to tight environmental regulations.

In 2019, Greece granted exploring rights to energy giants TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil, as well as Greece’s Hellenic Petroleum, for two blocks of seabed south and southwest of the island of Crete.

Environmentalists had also objected to the decision at the time, citing the risk of spills from deep-water drilling. The exploration has yet to begin, and when it will is uncertain. According to a concession, it must begin in the winter so as not to disrupt cetacean reproductive seasons.

The Hellenic Trench, at 17,300 feet deep, is a key habitat for the Mediterranean’s few hundred sperm whales, as well as other cetaceans already threatened by fishing, ship crashes, and plastic pollution.

The underwater noise produced by seismic surveys for fossil fuels, in which sound waves are bounced off the seabed to find possible resources, is extremely irritating to these mammals. The use of sonar by warships has been demonstrated to kill whales, and researchers believe seismic surveys can do the same.

Offshore oil and gas are seen as a way for Greece to increase revenue and improve energy security, and the issue of underwater exploration rights has further strained relations. This is a condensed version of the information.