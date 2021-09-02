Green Card holder claims the US government “lied to us” and abandoned them in Afghanistan.

According to the Associated Press, a U.S. green card holder from Richmond, Virginia, and his family are stranded in Afghanistan, where they claim America “lied to us” and left them behind after promising to rescue them.

During the closing days of the US evacuation effort in Afghanistan, Javed Habibi received phone calls from the US authorities promising him not to worry and that his wife and four daughters would be evacuated. Habibi, along with hundreds of other U.S. citizens and green card holders, has remained in Kabul since the last evacuation flight from Afghanistan.

“What exactly does this green card imply? Nothing. They did nothing,” Habibi, an electrician, added. Since 2015, he has been able to live in Virginia thanks to a special immigration visa.

Habibi and his family returned to the United States on August 31 after visiting Afghanistan for the first time since 2019.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Habibi was advised to stay at home and not to be concerned because they would be evacuated.

However, his heart fell late Monday when he learned that the last American flights had departed Kabul’s airport, followed by the blazing staccato sound of Taliban gunfire, celebrating what they considered as their win over America.

Victoria Nuland, the undersecretary of state for political affairs, declined to comment on specific cases, but said that all U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents who were unable to board evacuation flights or who were otherwise stranded had been contacted individually in the previous 24 hours and told to expect more information about evacuation routes once they were arranged.

“We’ll provide them tailored guidance on what they should do, when they should do it, and how the US government believes we can best assist them,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Despite photos of thousands of people trapped outside the gates of Kabul’s airport, Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised the evacuation effort. Between 100 and 200 Americans remained in Afghanistan, he claimed, assuring that any American who wanted to leave would be taken out.

The anguish of trying to board a U.S. plane for over two weeks is still fresh in the minds of some of those who remain.

On or around August 18, This is a condensed version of the information.