Green Bay’s NFC top seed is in jeopardy because to Aaron Rodgers’ positive COVID test.

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Wednesday. Rodgers must quarantine for 10 days since he has not been vaccinated against the virus, according to NFL regulations.

It will be difficult for the Packers to win without the experienced quarterback, and they confront a difficult assignment this week when they need him the most. Green Bay takes on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Fox Game of the Week on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers fell to the New Orleans Saints 38-3 in their opening game of the season, but have since won seven consecutive to take over first place in the NFC. Both the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams have identical 7-1 records. Because of their head-to-head win over the Cardinals, who handed the Rams their lone loss in 2021, the Packers would be the No. 1 seed in the NFC if the playoffs started today.

This month, Green Bay will host the Rams on Thanksgiving weekend, and the Rams will return to Arizona in December for a rematch in the NFC West. At least two teams will lose, and the Packers can’t afford to lose Rodgers before a trip to Kansas City, which is desperate to go back into the playoffs after winning back-to-back AFC titles.

This Sunday at Kansas City, the Packers will start Jordan Love at quarterback. Love was selected late in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Packers after they moved up. Rodgers and the Packers’ management office have been at odds over that decision ever since. All Rodgers had to do was win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award for the third time in his career in 2020, and lead the Packers to the top NFC seed.

Green Bay finally lost the NFC championship game at home to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who went on to win the Super Bowl two weeks later in their own stadium. So far, the Buccaneers have been on the outside of the top-tier NFC clubs, but with Brady at the helm, they will never be far behind.

