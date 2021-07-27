Green Bay Packers CEO Assures Shareholders That Aaron Rodgers Will Stay With The Team Past 2021

Aaron Rodgers, whose future with the Green Bay Packers appeared to be in jeopardy when ESPN reported he didn’t want to return, arrived in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on the eve of the team’s first training camp practice.

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said at a shareholders meeting on Monday that he was optimistic about addressing any disputes and that he and Rodgers are “in daily communication.” Rodgers has spent his entire professional career with the Packers, who took him with the 24th overall choice in the 2005 draft.

Rodgers was sighted at Lambeau Field early Tuesday, a day after NFL Network and ESPN claimed that the MVP had reached an agreement with the Packers to extend his contract for another season. Rodgers was then photographed at Lambeau Field wearing huge sunglasses and a novelty T-shirt with references to The Office, which the team later tweeted.

Murphy addressed the 3,900 stockholders gathered at Lambeau Field, “We want him back.” “We’ve made a commitment to him through 2021 and beyond. He is our commander-in-chief. We’re excited to see him win another Super Bowl with us.”

The Packers will begin their training camp on Wednesday. Rodgers would have faced a $50,000 punishment under the collective bargaining agreement for each day he refused to go to camp.

Rodgers skipped the Packers’ obligatory minicamp and did not participate in organized team activities this spring, a departure from his customary offseason routine.

Rodgers told those close to him that he planned to play for the Packers this season, according to NFL Network. According to ESPN, Rodgers and the Packers were close to reaching an agreement in which the team would invalidate the remaining year of Rodgers’ contract, perhaps allowing him to leave Green Bay after the 2018 season.

After losing in the NFC title game each of the previous two seasons, Rodgers’ comeback would make the Packers real Super Bowl contenders once again.

Last season, Rodgers, 37, led the league with 48 touchdown passes and only five interceptions while leading the Packers to the league’s highest scoring total. In addition, he had the best quarterback rating and completion % in the NFL.