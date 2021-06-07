Green and Ahmad of the Rangers have received a written apology from Lord Advocate.

Scotland’s highest law officer has issued a new apology to a former chief executive and director of Rangers FC, ahead of his retirement from the position.

The pair “should never have been charged” in connection with the football club takeover, according to Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC.

In June 2012, Charles Green was introduced as the new manager of the Glasgow side. The following year, he resigned.

However, he and five others, including Imran Ahmad, were charged in 2015 with major organized crime offenses in connection with the club’s acquisition.

