Greece may be placed on the red list during the next travel assessment.

As the deadline for the next travel assessment approaches, fears that some tourist attractions would be placed on the red list are mounting.

The majority of the UK’s favorite holiday destinations, including Spain and France, are currently on the amber list.

According to Bristol Live, Greece’s clean white beaches and blue oceans, especially the Greek islands, are now on the amber list.

Covid vaccinations for British tourists have an expiration date in an EU country.

On their return from amber list places, fully vaccinated Brits are excused from quarantine, whereas those who have only got one shot or none must isolate for ten days.

The traffic light travel lists are reviewed every three weeks, with announcements usually issued on Wednesdays or Thursdays.

The most recent update was on Thursday, August 5, therefore the next announcement, which will likely be issued shortly before students return to school, is expected on Wednesday, August 25 or Thursday, August 26.

Is Greece on the verge of being placed on the blacklist?

Since limitations were loosened in early May, the number of coronavirus cases in Greece has grown to about 2,000 to 4,000 new cases every day.

Athens and Thessaloniki have the highest number of new infections.

On Sunday, according to the latest numbers from Greece’s national public health organization, EODY, 1,888 new coronavirus infections, 17 Covid-19 deaths, and 241 patients intubated were recorded (August 15).

According to national media, the Greek islands’ response to infections has been swift: Mykonos instituted a curfew in July following a handful of cases, while Zante and two cities in Crete were placed under a brief lockdown this month after a spike in cases.

Around half of the country’s population of almost 11 million people has been properly immunized.

With socially distant, open-air cultural activities, as well as open beaches, bars, and restaurants, the Greek tourism industry has begun to take on a more normal look.

However, there is concern in the country that the return of tourists will trigger another pandemic outbreak.

According to the director of an intensive care unit at Thessaloniki's Papanikolaou Hospital, Greece's first death from the coronavirus occurred this weekend.