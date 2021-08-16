Greece has reported 45 new wildfires in the last 24 hours, with the majority of them being put out by firefighters.

According to the Associated Press, Greece’s fire service reported 45 new flames in 24 hours, the majority of which were put out by firefighters.

The Vilia area, northwest of Athens, was the epicenter of the latest flames. An evacuation order was issued for eight settlements. The flames were largely in wooded areas, with only a few villages not in immediate threat, according to Michalis Chrysochoidis, Greece’s minister of public order. He stated that they were attempting to prevent the fire from spreading onto Vilia, a nearby big community.

The fire was fought by 240 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, with the help of eight planes and nine helicopters.

Two new huge flames started Monday, causing evacuation orders for villages southeast and northwest of Athens, just days after blazes devoured massive swaths of woodland north of the Greek capital, fanned by high winds.

Hundreds of flames have raged across Greece this month, following the country’s worst heat wave in decades, which left its forests tinder dry. Other Mediterranean countries, such as Turkey, Italy, Algeria, and Spain, have had similar difficulties.

Climate change caused by the burning of coal, oil, and natural gas, according to scientists, is causing increasingly extreme weather events.

Another fire started earlier this week in the Keratea region southeast of Athens, destroying shrubland and threatening a national park in the Sounion area. The evacuation of three settlements has been ordered. Some homeowners desperately soaked their homes, as volunteers fought the fires with hoses and branches. More than 100 firemen, eight water-dropping planes, and 11 helicopters battled the wildfire, which seemed to be fading by dusk.

“Right now, the situation has improved; nonetheless, there are scattered active fires within the perimeter, which are being contained,” Chrysochoidis said.

Authorities were investigating claims of arson, according to local mayor Dimitris Loukas, who spoke to Greek television. Residents had witnessed someone in a car set fire to a dumpster, he said.

Two huge fires in Greece, one on the island of Evia and the other in a national park north of Athens, were still burning Monday, and firefighters were battling them. This is a condensed version of the information.