Greece and France sign a Mutual Defense Treaty as tensions with Turkey rise.

In the midst of escalating tensions with Turkey, Greece and France inked a mutual defense agreement.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stresses that “[his country]does not aim to embark into an arms race with Turkey,” but adds that he “cannot ignore” the fact that Greece is located in a “very complex neighborhood.”

During a Democracy Forum conference in Athens, Mitsotakis declared, “I’m always reaching out a hand of friendship to Turkey.” “We disagree on a lot of things, but there should be a way to work out our disagreements via dialogue.”

Tensions between Greece and Turkey, both NATO members, have risen in recent years as the neighbors argue over Aegean Sea territorial rights, maritime and aviation boundaries, and minority rights.

“We will defend our sovereignty, our territorial integrity, and our sovereign rights. And we’ll need a strong deterrent to do so,” Mitsotakis said.

Greece will purchase French frigates that will “usher the navy into a new digital era, and a ship that will provide us with a very robust deterrence capability for the next year, for the next decades,” he said. “We also have a responsibility to ensure that we have the ability to protect ourselves.”

In the agreement Greece made with France, there is a provision for mutual assistance in the event of a third-country assault.

This section “basically indicates that if one of the countries is attacked, if its territory or sovereignty is challenged, then the other party is obligated to help it,” Mitsotakis explained. “And this is a strategic cooperation that, in my opinion, goes above and beyond the current mutual assistance articles in European treaties.”

NATO, of which both Greece and France are members, is founded on the premise of collective defense. An attack on one member nation is considered an attack on all, according to Article 5 of the alliance’s treaty.

"Does Article 5 apply in the event of a NATO member's attack? When questioned why Greece needed an additional alliance agreement, Mitsotakis stated, "I'm not sure, NATO has always been very clear on that topic." "It is my responsibility to defend and form my country.