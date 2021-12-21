Great Things Said About Law Enforcement in Blue Christmas 2021.

Christmas entails trying new dishes, purchasing gifts, attending Christmas plays and concerts, and, above all, getting creative when it comes to decorating the Christmas tree. As they say, the “most delightful time of the year” sees the continuation of the most distinctive holiday customs with individuals appreciating the spirit of the season.

While we would like to spend Christmas at home with our families, many professions compel us to report to work for our own safety.

Blue Christmas, which takes place on December 21, is a holiday dedicated to those who consider holidays to be simply another day at the office. People are inspired by Blue Christmas to express their gratitude to emergency personnel such as doctors, nurses, and 911 dispatchers who labor diligently over the holiday season.

Why do we celebrate Blue Christmas? We celebrate Blue Christmas to honor the professionals around the country who risk the weather, mental stress of an emergency situation, and potential threats like active shooters to make our celebrations worthwhile. Citizens are encouraged to put a blue light on their doorstep or put blue candles in their windows on Blue Christmas Day to celebrate police, dispatchers, firefighters, emergency responders, physicians, and other hospital staff.

The emergency personnel have stated some amazing things, as evidenced by the following quotes. (Photo credit: Goodreads.com)