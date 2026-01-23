Great Ormond Street Hospital Issues Apology Over Harmful Surgeries by Disgraced Surgeon

Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) has issued a letter of apology to families whose children were harmed by a surgeon who worked at the hospital between 2017 and 2022. The apology comes ahead of the release of a report into the actions of Yaser Jabbar, an orthopaedic surgeon who conducted lower limb reconstruction surgeries on hundreds of children.

Families Affected by Harmful Procedures

The new report, set to be released on Thursday, will detail the severe harm caused by Mr. Jabbar’s surgeries, which are said to have been “incorrect” and “unsuitable” for many patients. Some children have been left with chronic pain, deformities, and nerve damage due to his procedures. Many of the affected children required further surgeries to correct the mistakes made during Mr. Jabbar’s care.

One notable case is that of Bunty Stalham, who underwent multiple surgeries with Mr. Jabbar after being born with a rare bone disease. Despite attempts to avoid amputation, Bunty’s surgeries were unsuccessful, leading to a below-knee amputation. Legal representatives for affected families, such as Caroline Murgatroyd of Hudgell Solicitors, have said that some children were left with life-changing injuries, and many of the surgeries lacked justification or logic.

In response to these findings, GOSH’s CEO Matthew Shaw expressed sincere apologies in a letter dated January 21, acknowledging that nothing could undo the pain experienced by the families. The letter emphasized that the hospital has been working to rebuild trust by reviewing its practices and ensuring such incidents do not occur again. GOSH has also informed families that they can contact the police if they wish to pursue further action. The hospital is collaborating with the Local Authority Designated Officer (LADO) to manage the investigation and safeguard the welfare of children involved.

The report, which reviews 789 cases from GOSH as well as private hospitals, will reveal that 22 out of the first 37 cases reviewed have resulted in some form of harm, including 13 instances deemed to have caused “severe harm.” Although these initial findings suggest a significant number of victims, the final report is expected to show an even higher total of affected children.

Further investigation has revealed that complaints about Mr. Jabbar had been raised as early as 2021, but the review of his work was not initiated until September 2022. It was not until October 2024 that the findings of this review were shared with the affected families. Legal experts representing the families are calling for full transparency regarding how such an extensive failure was allowed to go unnoticed for so long, and for those responsible to be held accountable.

At this stage, the Metropolitan Police have not received any criminal allegations but have stated they will review the report and decide whether further action is required.