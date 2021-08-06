Great Britain wins the bronze medal in hockey following a dramatic victory over India.

The women’s team from the United Kingdom earned the bronze medal at Oi Hockey Stadium after defeating India 4-3 in a nail-biting match at the Tokyo Olympics.

Although the Rio 2016 champions surrendered their championship following an emphatic semi-final defeat to Holland on Wednesday, they dug deep and won their third consecutive Games podium position.

The bronze medalists from London 2012 had to dig deep, leading 2-0 before falling behind and won it in the fourth quarter on Grace Balsdon’s penalty corner clincher.

Ellie Rayer opened the scoring, and Sarah Robertson doubled the lead, but India scored three times in four minutes during a hectic second quarter, with Gurjit Kaur scoring twice and Vandana Katariya also scoring.

Captain Hollie Pearne-Webb leveled the score in the third quarter, before Britain regained the lead and sealed a great victory that spurred scenes of frenzied joy.

After a scoreless first quarter, Britain took the lead in less than a minute of the second.

Rayer’s charging run caught the Indian defense off guard, and she was given the goal despite her cross being heavily deflected beyond India’s goalkeeper.

Ansley then struck the post as Britain maintained their dominance, and they increased their lead to 2-0 following a stunning move and shot by Robertson.

After a rare India attack, goalkeeper Maddie Hinch made a quick reflex save, but the deficit was quickly reduced when Kaur scored from a penalty corner, before repeating the feat two minutes later to make it 2-2.

India added a third goal in four minutes through Katayira, which was remarkable. It required a video referral before being allowed to stand, and Britain found themselves immediately facing a massive fight, down 3-2 at half-time.

Britain needed to regroup following a demoralising second quarter, and they did it admirably, establishing a strong platform before Pearne-Webb unleashed a powerful shot into the corner of India’s net.

Two additional penalty corners placed the reigning Olympic champions under pressure, but Hinch produced a superb save as a gripping game continued at a stamina-sapping pace, with the score poised 3-3 into the final quarter.

Then Balsdon attacked, Britain maintained their composure, and India was unable to recover as the bronze medal was secured in an epic battle.