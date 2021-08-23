Grease, Top Gun, and Star Wars will be screened in an open-air cinema in Liverpool Park.

Grease, Top Gun, and other films will be screened in a Liverpool park next month as part of a massive outdoor movie experience.

Next month, Luna Theater will bring its summer programs to Croxteth Park, which will be turned into a spectacular outdoor cinema.

The films Top Gun, Grease, The Greatest Showman, and Star Wars: A New Hope will be screened at Croxteth Park from September 9 to 12.

At all screenings, the Luna Bar with Moretti will be on hand, serving a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as the famous Italian beer itself.

At all screenings, there will be hot food available, but attendees are free to bring their own picnics.

Food and drink will be available for order via a convenient ‘click and collect’ service at Luna’s screenings, allowing patrons to avoid standing in line.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for Top Gun on September 9th.

Grease opens at 6:30 p.m. on September 10th.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the Sing-a-Long on September 11th.

Star Wars: A New Hope – Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on September 12th.

The event’s tickets are on sale now, starting at £11 for a kid and £16 for an adult.

Guests can also upgrade their general admission ticket to include use of a Luna director’s chair, or choose for the Luna Luxe ticket, which includes luxury sofa seating with blankets, heaters, a sharing hamper of food, a bottle of bubbles, and a mini cup of luxury ice for two people.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.