Gray Wolf Killed Near Roadway After Traveling 935 Miles From Oregon to California

Authorities announced Wednesday that OR93, an Oregon-born gray wolf who went to Southern California, was found dead after being hit by a car.

The California Endangered Species Acts classify gray wolves as endangered. Wolves were declared extinct in California in the 1920s, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

OR93 was born in 2019 to the White River pack in northern Oregon, according to the Associated Press. After briefly entering California in late January and returning to Oregon, he re-entered the state on February 4 and continued driving south.

On April 5, his final collar transmission showed him around San Luis Obispo County. He had traveled 935 kilometers by that time, according to the wildlife agency.

“He was documented moving the farthest south in California since wolves returned to the state, which is historically wolf habitat, prior to his death. The last known wolf captured that far south was in San Bernardino County in 1922 “According to the agency.

On Nov. 10, a truck driver discovered the wolf’s body in Lebec, some 75 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

Gray wolves previously roamed freely over North America, according to the Center for Biological Diversity, but a federal extermination operation drastically reduced their populations. Since the 1960s, they have been listed as an endangered species.

The death, according to Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity, is “devastating.”

“I thank him for the optimism he provided us and for a brief look into what it might be like for wolves to wander wild and free again in this annual time of reflection,” Weiss said.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to a news statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, no foul play was suspected in the death of the male wolf.

The wolf’s carcass was discovered along a dirt trail near an Interstate 5 frontage road, and a warden who arrived instantly identified the wolf as OR93 thanks to a radio tracking collar it was wearing, according to the department.

The wolf exhibited extensive tissue trauma to its left rear limb, a dislocated knee, and soft tissue, according to a necropsy performed by Wildlife Health Laboratory in Rancho Cordova. This is a condensed version of the information.