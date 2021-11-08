Gravitational Wave ‘Tsunami’ from Violent Cosmic Events Detected.

Researchers from all across the world have announced the discovery of the world’s largest collection of gravitational waves. Gravitational waves are ripples in the fabric of spacetime caused by massive and destructive cosmic events such as black hole mergers and neutron star collisions.

Between November 2019 and March 2020, the team used the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) and the Virgo interferometer to make 35 gravitational wave detections, according to a research published by the team.

The gravitational waves were produced by 32 black hole collisions and mergers, as well as three probable mixed black hole-neutron star collisions. These latest discoveries bring the overall number of gravitational wave detections to 90.

Susan Scott, a distinguished professor at Australia’s National University, hailed the discovery as a “tsunami” of gravitational waves that represent a “huge step forward in our effort to unveil the secrets of the Universe’s evolution.”

General relativity, Albert Einstein’s theory of gravity, was the first to predict gravitational waves. According to this theory, huge objects like black holes bend the very fabric of space and time, which Einstein thought to be a single entity called “spacetime.” When these gigantic objects circle, collide, or spin rapidly, ripples in spacetime are created, which are detected by massive and sensitive laser interferometers on Earth.

The Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO), for example, detected the first gravitational wave signal in 2015, originating from a collision between two huge black holes 1.3 billion light-years away.

Since then, scientists have discovered gravitational waves from a variety of phenomena, including more black hole collisions, neutron star mergers, and even a mixed encounter between a black hole and a neutron star.

“Since LIGO and Virgo began observing, there has been a tenfold increase in the number of gravitational waves discovered,” Scott added. “A total of 35 occurrences have been detected.” That’s enormous! In comparison, during our first four-month observing session in 2015-16, we made three detections.” The increasing number of gravitational wave detections, according to Scott, who is also the chief investigator of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Gravitational Wave Discovery (OzGrav), is exposing specifics of how black hole and neutron star systems collide and eventually merge.

