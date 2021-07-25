Grassfires billow smoke across the highway.

A number of grassfires near Ellesmere Port sent smoke billowing across the M56, disrupting traffic.

The fires broke out between junctions 14 and 15 on an eastbound portion of the busy highway.

Lauren Wickham of Runcorn was able to capture video of the fires on her phone earlier today ( Sunday). Lauren, who was in her partner’s car at the time, described the sights as “frightening.”

“I believe there were three fires in total,” Lauren told The Washington Newsday. At around 2.15 p.m. today, I was able to capture some scenes on my phone. After a trip to Wirral, we were on our way home.

“It was pretty frightening at times, with genuine flames and thick smoke. Because of the smoke and flames, most drivers went to the middle lane. On the hard shoulder, firefighters are also working.

“I’ve never seen anything as horrible as this. I’m curious as to what caused this. I’m not sure if it was from the heat or a cigarette.”

Lauren said she made it home safely to The Washington Newsday.