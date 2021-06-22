Grants and other forms of assistance are available to assist small firms in complying with Brexit regulations.

Doing business with the EU has changed now that a Brexit deal has been reached.

However, while businesses adjust to the new rules, there is plenty of assistance available on everything from exports and imports to tariffs and travel to keep your business running smoothly.

To use the Brexit Checker tool for customized steps for your firm, go to gov.uk/transition, and to find help and information from a variety of online guides, go to gov.uk/transition.

The launch of new inspections on products imported from the EU to the UK has been delayed as firms focus on getting back to work following the latest lockdown. These will now begin in October and January, giving you plenty of time to prepare.

Here’s where you should look to make sure your company is keeping up with the changes.

The Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise Brexit Support Fund

Small and medium-sized firms will be able to apply for up to £2,000 in cash for practical support, such as training and professional guidance, to help them conform to new customs, rules of origin, and VAT requirements when trading with the EU.

Find out whether your company qualifies and apply here.

Transporting goods

According to the new laws, your company must declare all products it imports into or sends out of the UK. You can make the disclosures yourself, but most companies hire a courier, freight forwarder, or customs agency to help them.

Check out this helpful breakdown of what you need to do:

Importing Goods: A Step-by-Step Guide a step-by-step guide on exporting goods

If you’re a GB business moving goods into Northern Ireland, there are five key actions you can take now.

And for the latest guidance on the Northern Ireland protocol, click here.

Don’t forget the free-to-use Trader Support Service for information and advice. The TSS can also complete declarations on your behalf, without the need for specialist advice or software.

VAT

Make sure your business is up to date with the latest VAT guidance. Traders must pay VAT on all goods:

Imported to GB from overseas Imported to NI from outside the EU Sold between GB and NI, as well as movement of own goods from GB to NI

SMEs can benefit financially when they delay. Summary ends.