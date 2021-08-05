Grant Shapps refuses to rule out the possibility of putting Spain on the blacklist in the future.

After the government amended the travel lists, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps refused to rule out Spain being placed on the red list in the future.

There were fears that Spain would be placed on the red list, but the traffic light system was changed on Wednesday evening, and the country remained amber.

If people are completely vaccinated, they will not have to self-isolate when they come home from Spain, but those who aren’t will have to spend ten days in isolation.

After the travel list was updated, every country was placed on the green, amber, and red lists.

Despite the fact that Spain remains amber, the government recommends one adjustment for visitors.

The government advised travelers travelling in the UK from Spain to do a PCR test as part of the obligatory pre-departure test “as a precaution against the virus and variations’ increased prevalence in the country.”

The government issued a statement advising UK clinicians and scientists to “continue in regular communication with their counterparts in Spain to be aware of the latest data and picture of cases.”

Mr Shapps said today that he “can never declare there is a 0% likelihood” that tourists from Spain and other popular vacation spots will not be required to quarantine again in the future.

Sky News asked Grant Shapps if Spain could be added to the red list of tourist destinations in the future.

“With coronavirus, you can never say there is no chance,” he said.

“However, given the current levels of vaccination and what we now know about the virus, as well as what our scientists have been able to figure out in the last year, people should be able to go away and enjoy their vacations without having to look over their shoulders the entire time, and as I mentioned, the next set of changes isn’t for another three weeks.”