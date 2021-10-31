Grandparents put together a ‘hobbit shed’ from of stuff found at Home Bargains, eBay, and charity shops.

Playhouses can be expensive, but one set of grandparents built a stunning hobbit-style hut in their backyard for their grandchildren to enjoy.

To assist create the right aesthetic, May and Rod Proctor purchased inexpensive pieces from eBay, Home Bargains, and charity shops.

Scrap wood and contributions from family members were also used to save money for the newlyweds.

“We have 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren,” May and Rod told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk. Pete, our five-year-old grandson, visits us frequently because his parents are always at work. We enjoy having him over every weekend, so I devised a plan to build him a play shed.

“We looked on Pinterest, but it was much out of our price range. We already had wood and cable reels, and we discovered plastic glass in a skip. We also had plenty of spindles and railings thanks to our daughter’s generosity.

“The rest of our supplies came from eBay or a local charity shop.” We found two huge tins of paint for £12 at a charity shop, and the fabric for the curtains and cushion cover for £10 on eBay. We also found a lamp for the shed for £2.99 at a charity shop, and the artificial grass was £25 on eBay.

“The rest of the materials, including the decking and the shed itself, came from skips or were given to us by other persons.” In reality, the decking is constructed entirely of scaffolding planks!” The couple deliberated for a long time on where to put the shed because they wanted to be able to view their grandchildren playing from the window.

“I got down and drew it, and my husband made it,” May told LatestDeals.co.uk. Rod’s first task was to construct the decking and steps. I began making the supplies for the interior decorations while Rod worked on the frame. I used the bargain fabric to make curtains and huge couch covers, and I placed the small TV from our kitchen in there.

