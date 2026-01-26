Grandparents, Foodies, and Tech: New Tourism Trends for Scotland in 2026

Scotland is poised to see an influx of new visitors in 2026, driven by a shift in travel trends that reflect changing lifestyles and growing demands for personalized experiences. According to experts at VisitScotland, several key developments in the tourism sector are expected to shape the year ahead, from “holiday helper” trips to an increasing reliance on technology to bridge cultural gaps.

Key Trends Shaping Scotland’s Tourism Landscape

One standout trend is the growing popularity of grandparents taking their grandchildren on holiday, a shift that aims to alleviate childcare pressures on parents. These “holiday helper” trips are expected to become more common, offering a respite for families while exploring Scotland’s vibrant destinations.

Scotland is also forecast to be a hot spot for “scran seeker” getaways, with food enthusiasts flocking to lesser-known areas in search of authentic culinary experiences. This aligns with a broader trend of tourists seeking unique dining experiences, far removed from the typical tourist spots.

Meanwhile, a rise in “athleisure” holidays is anticipated. These trips, which blend outdoor activities with fitness-focused vacations, are likely to appeal to groups of young men looking to combine CrossFit competitions with scenic getaways.

Augmented reality is also set to make its mark on Scotland’s tourism, helping visitors navigate language barriers and offering a new layer of engagement as they explore historic sites or scenic locales. This cutting-edge tech is expected to enhance the visitor experience, making trips to Scotland even more accessible and interactive.

VisitScotland’s forecast also highlights the growing trend of solo female travelers, particularly those in their 50s, seeking “adventure luxe” experiences. These women are drawn to luxury accommodations paired with more adventurous outdoor activities, creating an emerging market for high-end, immersive Scottish holidays.

Economic Pressures and Technology Play a Central Role

While new travel trends are on the rise, economic pressures continue to influence booking choices, with many travelers adopting a “bring your own budget” mentality. This flexible approach to multi-day tours is expected to be popular, as visitors seek customized experiences without breaking the bank.

Cat Leaver, director of strategy at VisitScotland, emphasized the role of data in shaping these trends, noting, “We leverage data and insights across everything we do, which is essential to inform how we effectively attract and engage our visitors of tomorrow.” The agency aims to develop tailored offerings that align with these shifting preferences.

Technology is also reshaping the tourism experience. Advances like generative AI are already being integrated into trip planning, offering personalized itineraries and recommendations. The increasing reliance on tech reflects a broader shift in consumer behavior, as travelers seek more streamlined and digitally enriched journeys.

As these trends evolve, Scotland’s tourism industry is adapting to meet the changing needs of its visitors. However, as the summer travel season approaches, UK travelers may face disruptions. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has warned of potential flight cancellations and delays due to air traffic control (ATC) strikes across Europe. O’Leary criticized the lack of sufficient staffing, predicting a “mess” for the summer schedule, especially with the looming threat of air traffic controllers taking time off during weekends.

Despite the challenges, Scotland’s tourism sector is prepared for a year of transformation, driven by a blend of tradition, technology, and evolving traveler expectations.