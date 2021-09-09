Grandpa passes away from cancer just days after his cruise vacation ends in Liverpool.

A former naval veteran died of the virus days after returning from a week-long voyage on a ship where a number of passengers had been infected with Covid.

Wilf Broyden died of coronavirus last Sunday, and his family believes he contracted the illness while on the MSC Virtuosa’s seven-day voyage through the British Isles.

Today, a spokeswoman for MSC Cruises told The Washington Newsday that they were “devastated” to learn of Mr Broyden’s death and that all members of his group had tested negative upon boarding the ship, as per their policies.

The 81-year-old spent his vacation with his 74-year-old wife Carol, her son Gary Shelley, Gary’s eight-year-old son, his girlfriend Sue, and her two daughters, ages nine and eleven.

Signs that Covid had broken out on board the £800 million MSC Virtuosa – one of the world’s largest cruise ships – began to emerge with parents’ children being asked to go for tests, staff suddenly wearing hazmat suits, and isolated incidents of people coughing and struggling to breathe around the lift areas.

Mr. and Mrs. Broyden were ill around five days into the cruise and were confined to their cabin for the remainder of the trip, despite the fact that employees were not alerted and no tests were performed.

Mr Broyden, who had Non Hodgkin Lymphoma and was considered “high risk,” was given the get-ahead to go on the trip by his doctor after his blood levels were examined and confirmed to be normal.

He was feeling very weak at the end of the trip, and his family said he had requested a wheelchair from the Virtuosa crew because his mobility was severely impaired.

On August 24, he disembarked from the ship at Liverpool and was sent to Arrowe Park Hospital, where he tested positive for Covid.

Mr Broyden, from Wallasey, was given pure oxygen and his condition improved for a short time before rapidly deteriorating and unfortunately dying four days ago.

His wife was unable to attend him during his final hours because she was ill. “The summary has come to an end.”