Grandpa is said to be selling drugs from his retirement home.

A 62-year-old grandpa from Sydney, Australia, was detained last week after police discovered him in possession of illegal substances at his retirement home.

Gary Halford was detained after cops allegedly found cannabis, methylamphetamine (ice), and a cellphone from his Ford Falcon during a traffic stop in Baulkham Hills at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, according to 7News.com.au.

Later that day, authorities executed a search warrant at the former bus driver’s unit at Mountainview Retreat Retirement Village in Dural, allegedly discovering 12 grams (0.4 ounces) of cannabis, six LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) tabs, a baton, and electronic devices, all of which will be examined further.

Halford is charged with six counts of possessing a prohibited drug, six counts of supplying a prohibited drug, six counts of owning or using a prohibited firearm without a permission, and six counts of failing to comply with a public health order.

When police stopped Halford, another man, 37-year-old Lyndall Cook, was also charged with failing to comply with a COVID-19 public health order requirement, according to the Daily Telegraph. He is scheduled to appear in court at a later time.

After receiving repeated tip-offs from CrimeStoppers, police initiated an investigation into Halford in June.

When many strangers visited the elderly man at odd times, residents got concerned, according to 7News.

One resident, named as Elaine Chapman, was cited as stating, “He was getting visitors at night, you know, coming and going.”

“This is a retirement community… It’s a disaster. Another local said, “It’s terrible.”

Mountainview Retreat Retirement Village employees claimed they couldn’t comment on residents because the community is for persons over 55 and costs at least $329,000 to join.

Halford was reportedly released on stringent conditional bail and ordered to appear in Parramatta Local Court on September 8.

“Of course I will,” Halford responded when asked if the elderly would defend himself against the charges.

A similar event occurred in late May in New York, when seven persons were detained after reportedly selling drugs at a senior citizen living center on Long Island.