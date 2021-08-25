Grandma claims that the baby found on Mom’s dead body “ate his hand raw” to survive.

According to his grandmother, a 2-month-old infant was discovered laying on top of his deceased mother, surviving for days by nibbling at his fingers and hand.

On Wednesday, August 18, Danielle Wade was discovered in her St. Dennis apartment in Louisville, Kentucky. The 29-year-old mother died of an overdose few days prior, according to police.

Adriane Wade, her mother, claimed she was summoned to the apartment by Louisville Metro Police Department officers to identify the body. She claimed she was told her daughter had been dead for several days and that her grandson, Dreseaun, was sleeping on top of her.

Adriane Wade told WAVE 3 News that her mother had been decomposing for days with her daughter, a newborn, laying on top of her. “That infant who was in the flat when she died, his hand was raw from attempting to eat to stay alive.”

“She had been decomposing for days with her kid, her newborn, laying on top of her.”

Danielle Wade, 29, was discovered alive and well in the Four Oaks Apartments in Louisville on Aug. 18. https://t.co/Phu2ilTsi1

25 August 2021 — wave3news (@wave3news)

Dreseaun survived by gnawing on his fingers, according to his grandma, and is currently in the hospital recovering from dehydration and damage received from his hand injury. He is likely to recover completely.

She described her grandson’s survival as “miraculous” because “God is engaged.” “God is involved,” says the narrator. It’s very amazing. He ate his hand uncooked. [He] was trapped for days without knowing how to survive.”

Danielle Wade died of an overdose, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department, according to WAVE 3 News.

Her mother told the outlet that she and her children had only been to her house a few days previously. She exclaimed, “I can’t believe this is how her week ended.” “I can’t believe how quickly everything transpired. Life is so short, and it all occurred so quickly.”

A six-month-old baby was discovered alive in a Michigan motel room where her parents had been dead for many days in a similar situation.

A six-month-old baby was discovered alive in a Michigan motel room where her parents had been dead for many days in a similar situation.

Jessica Bramer, 26, of Grand Rapids, and Christian Reed, 28, of Marne, both died in 2019 from fentanyl overdoses, according to Michigan State Police detectives.