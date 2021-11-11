Grandfather’s £110,000 bank dispute, EncroChat suspicions, and a ‘dangerous’ abortion clinic

After Barclays ordered him to repay £110,000 that had been deposited in his account, a grandfather was left sad.

When a stranger deposited the lump sum into Russell Alexander’s account, he was taken aback.

When the 54-year-old inquired about it with his bank, he was mistakenly informed that the funds were from an inheritance and that he could keep them.

Russell and his ex-fiancee sold their seven-bed B&B house, and the handyman purchased a £237,500 fixer-upper new home, intending to use the cash to pay for the extensive renovations.

As part of the investigation into the EncroChat phone network, two men have been charged with narcotics offenses.

As part of an investigation into the supply of cocaine, heroin, and cannabis, police executed warrants at four properties in Knotty Ash, Wavertree, and Wirral on Tuesday night.

“Class A drugs bring mayhem and misery,” said Detective Chief Inspector Paul Lamb of the Merseyside OCP, which is made up of Merseyside Police and National Crime Agency detectives.

“With this operation, the OCP has eliminated a considerable amount of drugs and prevented their earnings from being poured back into more criminal activity.”

After a devastating inspection revealed a litany of shortcomings that put women in danger, an abortion facility has been placed under special restrictions.

After a quick examination by health watchdog the Care Quality Commission, the Merseyside branch of independent charity the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) was judged ‘inadequate’ overall (CQC).

The pressures imposed by the Covid epidemic, according to a BPAS spokesman, caused standards to plummet.

“Throughout the epidemic, BPAS has worked tirelessly to deliver crucial abortion care to women across the country through our award-winning Pills by Post service and in our clinics for those who want or require in-person care,” the organization stated in a statement.