Grandfather in Brooklyn is beaten into a coma on his way to work and dies in the hospital.

According to police and family members, a 58-year-old New York City man who was pummeled into a coma on his way to his construction work has died.

Around 4:30 a.m. on September 13, officers from the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) 73rd Precinct discovered Moses James, 58, lying on the ground at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Watkins Street in Brownsville, Brooklyn, according to local daily amNY.

James suffered trauma to the back of his skull, according to police, who concluded that the victim had been beaten up near his home by a group of persons who then fled.

According to the New York Daily News, James was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital in critical condition. He passed away on Friday.

According to amNY, police have initiated a homicide inquiry after the deceased. After the medical examiner’s office decided that James died as a result of the assault’s injuries, the case was reclassified.

The NYPD has no knowledge about the events that lead up to the assault at this time. Furthermore, authorities have no information on the suspect or group involved.

One of Moses’ two sisters, Felicia James, speculated that her brother may have been a robbery victim.

“He was working on some housing building. The New York Daily News quoted Felicia as stating, “Perhaps they were trying to rob him or something.” “I have no idea what he was wearing that morning.”

Moses had injuries to his head, face, and body, according to another sister, Melvina Haynes.

“How could a human being be so angry that they would do something like that to someone and then walk around? That means you don’t have a conscience, according to Haynes.

“I believe they are deserving of punishment for the crimes they did. Felicia stated, “My brother didn’t deserve to be left to die on the street like a dog.”

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the event.

“Kind, loving, and very family-oriented,” Haynes said of her brother.

“He was quite educated and would crack small jokes… He absolutely liked spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and nieces and nephews,” Haynes said.

Felicia remarked of James’ passing, “It’s painful on all of us.”

Anyone with information on the murder is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. Online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips, tips can also be reported. All phone calls and communications are kept private.