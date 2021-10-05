Grandfather dies of shock after 4-year-old child chokes to death on alcohol.

In India, a 4-year-old toddler died after mistakingly imbibing alcohol for fruit juice, and his grandfather died of cardiac arrest as a result of the shock.

On Friday, the tragedy occurred in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. According to authorities, the boy choked to death after ingesting his grandfather’s alcohol. At his home, the 62-year-old guy was imbibing beer while his grandson munched on goodies. According to The Times of India, the man set the bottle of brandy aside and walked to the other room to watch television. The youngster, who was alone in the room, mistook the alcohol for fruit juice and drank it.

The grandfather raced to the child’s aid when he began choking terribly. P Chinnasamy, an elderly man, became panicked and informed his daughter-in-law about the incident. The mother of the child became enraged and began yelling at the elderly man.

Chinnasamy had a heart attack and passed out soon after. When the rest of the family came, they hurried the grandfather and his grandchild to a private hospital. The physicians pronounced the grandfather dead and advised the family to take the youngster to Christian Medical College for treatment. According to Tamil Samayam, the child perished as well. [According to Google Translate]

Following the occurrence, the police opened a case of suspicious death and had both bodies autopsied at the Vellore Government General Hospital.

It’s unclear whether the child’s mother was present in the house when he drank the booze.

