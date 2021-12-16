Granddaughter said the elderly couple killed in the tornado died ‘holding on to each other.’

The tornado that devastated Muhlenberg County last week killed a husband and woman who had been married for 50 years.

The terrible typhoon claimed the lives of 11 individuals and utterly destroyed their homes.

WTHR reported on 13 Billy and Judy Miller died at the same time and were discovered in the aftermath. Serenity Miller, the couple’s granddaughter, spoke to 13 WTHR about the couple’s deep friendship and commitment to one another throughout the years.

“They got married when he left to Vietnam,” she added, “but it wasn’t the wedding she wanted.”

She went on to say that on their 50th wedding anniversary, the couple was able to have the wedding ceremony of their dreams.

Serenity Miller went on to say: “They went, and she received her dream wedding, complete with all of us grandchildren. To them, that was everything.

“After the loss of two of their children, they developed incredibly strong relationships that I don’t think anyone could destroy.”

Serenity Miller said she tried to reach her grandparents on Saturday morning after the tornado hit. She claimed she was only 15 kilometers away from them.

She stated, ” “They had died together, clutching each other’s hands.

“We knew they wouldn’t be able to survive without each other since their love was so strong.”

According to Serenity Miller, the house was completely demolished, and there was very nothing left. She and her family are now looking for any of the couple’s possessions that they kept at their home.

Billy Miller’s marine jacket, however, was discovered, though it was covered with dirt.

“I remember breaking down once I spotted it,” she added. She also mentioned that an Owensboro dry cleaner has offered to clean it for free.

People from all throughout the state have begun assisting those affected by the tornadoes in any way they can.

Jim Finch, a Kentucky native, was praised as a hero earlier this week after driving down to Mayfield and cooking food for those affected by the storm over the weekend.

Journalist Victor Ordonez shared two films with Finch in which he interacts with him and praises him for his community service.

With a barbecue and a boatload of food, this man drove for half an hour. This is a condensed version of the information.