Granddaughter is accused of murdering her grandmother and her boyfriend in Connecticut.

An elderly couple was found slain in their residence in Enfield, Connecticut, on Sunday, and a 22-year-old woman was arrested. After being discovered drenched in blood in the residence, Harlee Swols was charged with breaking a protective order.

Samuel Bell, 63, and his girlfriend, Maryrose Riach, 72, died from injuries inflicted in their residence, according to Enfield Police. According to The Hour, Swols is Riach’s grandchild.

Officers were dispatched to the apartment about 6:30 p.m. Sunday after a neighbor reported hearing a cries for assistance. Officers arrived to find an elderly couple inside with serious injuries.

Bell was discovered with a “large laceration to his neck and stab wounds on his arms and back,” according to the arrest warrant. He was pronounced dead on the spot. Riach, who was discovered face down in a pool of blood on the floor, was found breathing. Despite being rushed to Baystate Hospital, she died as a result of her injuries.

Swols was seen moving about inside the residence by the officers. Swols was found clothed but wet since the shower was running, according to the arrest report.

The arrest warrant stated, “When I first contacted Swols, she had blood all over her clothes and was expressing no emotion at all.”

According to investigators, a previous occurrence resulted in a full protective order. Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox told reporters, “It was in regard to an earlier dispute with the parties, which occurred on July 7, 2021, at that same address.” “We classified it as a misdemeanor family disturbance,” he explained.

After appearing in Enfield Superior Court on Monday, Swols was released on a $1 million bond. Due to the gravity of the claims, a judge ordered a mental health watch to ensure she is not a danger to herself.

According to police, an investigation is underway, and they are determining whether or not additional charges will be filed. “At this time, I can’t comment on the way of death in order to protect the integrity of the investigation,” Fox said.

Officers have also requested that anyone with information contact them. At a press conference, Fox said, “We certainly welcome anyone who knows anything, has heard anything, or has surveillance video to call the Enfield Police Department.”