Grandad’s massive electric cost was “worth it” because of the “beautiful” Christmas lights.

A grandfather claims that his massive weekly electricity bill is “worth it” because of his incredible Christmas light show.

Henry Fendick, 72, has been decorating his Wavertree home since his children were small, and he hasn’t stopped since.

Every couple of years, the grandpa, who lives on Waldgrave Road, updates his exhibit by adding new inventions he has constructed.

Multiple Christmas wreaths, a big snowman, and lit-up wooden Christmas trees are among the highlights of this year’s display, which took 11 days to complete. Even the back garden’s summerhouse has been decked out.

However, Henry stated that the house “isn’t finished yet” since more lights must be put.

“It started for my kids when they were tiny, and then the grandkids came along,” he told The Washington Newsday. They all look forward to seeing them.

“I switch it around every couple of years, or once a year if I have the opportunity.” This year, I put up a lit-up wooden Christmas tree in the front.” ‘Loads’ of people have already visited the residence, Henry said, with some coming from as far as Wales and Manchester.

“Lots of people have come from all over, and some have shared the images in Australia,” he continued. It’s incredible.

“I do it for the kids; parents bring their kids along and take pictures with the snowman.” “It’s great,” they [the visitors]said.” However, the spectacle comes at a cost, with Henry spending £120 per week to keep the lights on, but the 75-year-old believes it is ‘worth it.’

“It’s only once a year and a Christmas thing, so the money doesn’t matter,” he explained. When it comes to sharing Christmas cheer, it’s worth it.

“I’ll keep doing it until I can no longer climb the ladder.” “A lot of the high ladder work is done by my son-in-law.” The Christmas lights on Waldgrove Road will be finished by Sunday, December 19 and will remain lit until New Year’s Day.