Grand Designs has been inundated with complaints about a’sickening’ £2.5 million mansion.

Grand Designs returned on Channel 4 this week, but fans were quick to voice their displeasure after the first project made them sick.

Presenter Kevin McCloud paid a visit to Joe Priday, a property and supercar investor, and his wife Claire as they tried a futuristic build in Devon in the first episode of the show.

According to Birmingham Live, the £2.5 million Hux Shard spans 6,000 square feet and towers seven feet tall.

It contains a gym, a theater room, and a kids’ study, as well as a large open-plan kitchen and living area. The house is ultra-modern while also being environmentally beneficial, as it is powered by the sun and air.

However, viewers were disgusted by the amount of money spent on the project, particularly the £125,000 kitchen, and dubbed it “sickening.”

The couple started with an £800,000 budget but ended up spending £2.5 million building the mansion.

“In any seriousness, it was one horrible ‘Grand Design,’” one person wrote. Everything about it emphasized the wealth disparity between the haves and the have-nots. What did he spend on a kitchen? What about the cost to the environment?”

“£125k on a kitchen?!?!?!” said another. In some regions, you can buy a house for that price… “It just doesn’t seem right.”

“That was the most astonishing vanity project and brazen exploitation of planetary resources I’ve seen on #granddesigns,” a third viewer said.

“Nah, if that’s #granddesigns now, I’m out,” a fourth concurred. Budgeted $800,000, spent $2.5 million, and couldn’t care less. That’s not right.”

“I know everyone on #GrandDesigns is quite well-off,” a fifth added, “but I really dislike the ones (like this) where the individuals are simply obscenely wealthy, and it doesn’t matter what goes wrong since they can just throw more money at it.”

“At least four or five families could have built more than suitable and sustainable residences on that site and everyone would get to enjoy the views!” claimed a sixth.

“What a show of blatant consumption it was, with a truly smug and unlikeable man who carelessly spent £2.5 million, boasting he didn’t even have to sell one of his collection of flashy sports cars to finish the build,” another commented.