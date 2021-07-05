Granby Street Market in Toxteth reopens after a 16-month hiatus.

Granby Street Market came to Toxteth last weekend, bringing with it music, people, and the smell of food.

The market, which reopened in September after a 16-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, was initially closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was later destroyed by fire in September, destroying its signature colorful gazebos and other equipment.

Joe Farrag, the 66-year-old market’s organizer, said it’s “wonderful” to see people socializing on Granby Street once more. “That’s really one of the things the market was created for, to get people together and converse and talk about topics,” he told the ECHO.

The market was closed because organizers felt the threat of coronavirus was too significant for local inhabitants, many of whom are from Liverpool’s Black population or work in frontline services, and are thus thought to be more vulnerable to the virus.

The market’s lively atmosphere and social interaction were also threatened by coronavirus limitations, according to organizers.

Following the fire that damaged much of the market’s equipment, over £21,000 was contributed on GoFundMe to rebuild the market’s tables, chairs, gazebos, and sound system.

Joe estimates that 70 stalls filled the street on Saturday, selling crystals and incense burners, chocolate-covered stuffed dates, vegan-friendly felt gifts, cake, and Middle Eastern goodies now that the market is back.

More than a decade ago, the Granby 4 Streets Market opened on Cairns Street as the Granby Street Market.

When hundreds of people were removed from Toxteth following the 1981 riots, this was one of four streets off Granby that resisted demolition.

Since the mid-nineties, residents have cleaned, landscaped, and painted the roadway. The market, which relocated to Granby Street in 2016, is part of the city’s in-house revitalization.

The organizers hope that the market will continue to take place on Granby Street on the first Saturday of every month between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., ‘showcasing the talents, enthusiasm, and diversity of the community.’