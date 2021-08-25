Gran of a 2-year-old child died in a caravan fire is “broken” over the loss of the family’s “baby.”

After her two-year-old granddaughter was killed in a fire at a caravan park on Monday, a grandmother says she is distraught.

When their caravan at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, caught fire, Louisiana was on vacation with her mother, Natasha, and three siblings.

According to the Mirror, the family was celebrating Natasha’s 34th birthday.

A flirtatious message left through the window of a shared house stuns a student.

Today, the children’s grandmother expressed her grief over the loss of the “baby of our family.”

Donna Broadley, a single mother of four from Newark, Notts, claimed she was caring after her daughter after the horrific fire.

“Thank you so much for all your comments,” Donna posted on Facebook today. Tash and the kids have arrived.

“Our hearts are devastated because Wee Wee was our family’s baby.

“Tash gave her everything she had, including her right leg,” says the narrator.

She responded, “Our baby!” in response to a news item about a caravan fire that occurred yesterday night.

“Our hearts are shattered. We’ll be here as a family for Tash and my grandchildren xx (sic).”

“As yesterday’s awful news has devastated all our hearts… only God knows what anguish Natasha and her children are going through right now,” a Gofundme page for ‘Natasha and her babies’ says.

“Life has been ripped apart in a million ways there.

“Tasha’s baby sister was sadly taken from them all… if we could just give her some peace at this time by helping her in any way we can, it would be greatly appreciated. Please contribute anything you can. (sic).”

At 10.30 p.m. on Monday night, police were dispatched to reports of a fire involving a caravan.

The mother and her three children were taken to the hospital for treatment and have since been released.

During the incident, about 50 individuals from nearby caravans were requested to evacuate their vehicles.

Other vacationers attempted to save Louisiana but were unable to enter the burning caravan.

“It was alarming how rapidly it went up,” one person remarked.

“Our investigation into a fire in a caravan near Ingoldmells continues,” Lincolnshire Police said this afternoon in a statement.

We remain on the scene alongside the Fire and Rescue Service and other Forensic Science Service personnel, continuing our rigorous and meticulous investigation. “The summary has come to an end.”