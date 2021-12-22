Graffiti was sprayed on Merseyrail trains by a ‘arrogant’ vandal, costing £5k in damage.

After a five-month graffiti spree, a guy left Merseyrail with a clean-up cost of nearly £5,000.

Thomas Ireland, of Burscough Street, Ormskirk, once returned to the scene of his crime three times in one day.

Last Monday, he stood before Sefton magistrates and pled guilty to a number of counts.

A Merseyrail train was spray painted with a graffiti tag at Kirkdale depot on Monday, March 30 last year, according to the court.

A second train unit was graffitied with the same tag at Ormskirk station on March 5 this year.

On March 15, ten days later, security officials disrupted Ireland in the early hours of the morning while spraying a train with the identical graffiti message.

Graffiti was sprayed on another Merseyrail train unit at Ormskirk station on May 26.

Ireland afterwards returned to the crime scene to complete his previous graffiti.

The service’s driver witnessed a third attempt on the same day at the same station.

Ireland was apprehended and searched by British Transport Police, who discovered a bag of amphetamines in his possession.

Following that, a check of his residence turned up a stockpile of spray paint, sketches of Ireland’s tag, and photographic evidence.

Ireland promptly admitted the crimes during a police questioning.

At an earlier hearing, the 31-year-old pleaded guilty to six counts of criminal damage, five offences of trespass, and one crime of possession of a prohibited substance, and was sentenced to 16 weeks in jail, suspended for 12 months, at Sefton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 16.

He was also given a 12-week curfew that would be enforced through the use of an electronic tag.

“Ireland eventually slipped up and was a victim of his own bravado by returning to the scene of his offence three times on the same day,” said investigating officer PC Craig Harris.

“The cost of removing graffiti is significant – money that could be put back into the network.” In addition, trains are taken out of service to be cleaned, causing service disruption and inconvenience to customers.

“There’s also a lot of graffiti on the train.”

