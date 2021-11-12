Graffiti on the War Memorial Wall reads, “The Real Heroes Are the Vaccinated.”

On November 11, a military memorial in Canada was defaced only days before Remembrance Day, a day set aside to honor veterans. “The real heroes are the vaccinated!” reads graffiti on a memorial wall in Cranbrook, British Columbia, painted in green paint. Local officials were notified of the graffiti around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to Canadian Global News.

On Thursday, the city of Cranbrook posted on Facebook, “As a community, we are beyond dismayed by the disrespectful actions of individuals responsible for defacing such an iconic monument on such an important day for all Canadians.”

“This act does not reflect our citizens’ and community’s character and values,” the city added.

According to Global News, city officials were able to remove the graffiti in time for Thursday’s Remembrance Day events and procession.

“We appreciate the community member who informed us of the vandalism early this morning. We are extremely proud of our employees, RCMP officers, and firefighters for quickly removing the graffiti and allowing the Remembrance Day ceremonies to continue. We will continue to honor all of our veterans, past and present, for their selfless sacrifice “In its post, the city urged anyone with information about the vandalism to contact the authorities.

The damage was denounced by Facebook users commenting to the city of Cranbrook’s post.

“Behaviour that is disappointing. Thank you to everyone who assisted in the cleanup “Stephanie Anne, a Facebook member, expressed her thoughts.

“The individual(s) who did this will undoubtedly face karma,” remarked user Mike LeClair.

He added, “A huge thank you to the first responders who stood forward to remove such an unimaginable act of vandalism.”

The damage in Cranbrook wasn’t the only disturbance to Remembrance Day celebrations on Thursday, according to Global News. Anti-vaccine protesters reportedly showed up at a veterans’ ceremony in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. provoking a backlash from the audience

The military memorial, which was vandalized on Thursday, was erected in 1990 to memorialize troops who fought in conflicts such as World War I, World War II, and the Vietnam War.

More than 74 percent of the country’s overall population, according to data released by the Canadian government on Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.