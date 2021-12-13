Graeme Souness criticizes Everton manager Rafa Benitez, saying, “I’m bewildered.”

Everton manager Rafael Benitez was chastised by Graeme Souness for his tactical set-up during the Toffees’ 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Conor Gallagher and James Tomkins scored for Palace, but Blues substitute Salomon Rondon cut the deficit immediately after replacing Richarlison.

Gallagher, on the other hand, sealed all three points for the Eagles in overtime.

Parts of the away fans booed Benitez’s decision to take Richarlison off with the visitors down 1-0, and the Brazilian forward showed his displeasure by petulantly waving as he departed the field of play.

Souness questioned Everton’s game plan at Selhurst Park after the Toffees’ 2-1 Premier League victory over Arsenal on Monday, their first in nine games.

During the post-match review of Palace’s win over the Toffees, he told Sky Sports, “I’m confused.”

“In Everton’s dressing room following Monday night’s game, the mood would have been upbeat. But they were so gloomy and passive for the first 45 minutes, maybe an hour.

“I’m not sure how you prepare a team after the high of beating Arsenal by telling them: ‘the way we’re going to play against Crystal Palace, who have lost three games and have no confidence, is we’re going to be negative, we’re going to have Delph sit in front of the back four and we’re going to try to nick the game.’

“I believe that is a difficult sale for a manager to make to a player.” If I were a player, I’d be skeptical. In the first half, they were a phantom of a team.” The setback drops the Toffees to 16th place in the Premier League, with a trip to Chelsea scheduled for Thursday evening.