Graeme Hall explains what to do if your dog is hostile to strangers.

Graeme Hall, the ‘Dogfather’ of television, has spoken out about what to do if your dog is hostile in its own territory.

On his most recent podcast, the top dog trainer addresses how to cope with a territorial dog, especially now that lockdown limitations are no longer in effect.

The star of Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly offered his expert advice to those with pet difficulties.

Jane, a listener on Talking Dogs, had issues with her 22-month-old Labrador, George, getting hostile toward guests staying at her B&B.

Emma, another audience member, experienced similar issues with her 11-month-old German Sheppard, Chase, when a plumber was called to their home.

The key, according to Graeme, is repetition – “one person won’t be enough to train your dog,” he says, and instead recommends repeating a similar approach each time you introduce someone new.

Dogs must become accustomed to new people entering their territory, so you should introduce people who are familiar with dogs, indicating that they will bark and play up.

However, once the dog has calmed down, it is the owner, not the guest, who should praise the dog.

“I think on lead is great, but don’t just cling on for dear life and pull back, back, back,” Graeme added, explaining that it depends on your dog whether you should have them on or off lead when first meeting people.

“It’s similar to police officer training in that you hold them back to get them revved up, but you can’t just let them terrify the individual, so there’s a balance, but just be conscious not to get trapped in the constant dragging back.”

Graeme went on to say that when dogs get too excited, they lose their capacity to think clearly, so it’s best to avoid a yelling fight and stay calm.

Noting that Terrier breeds can be more difficult to train than other dog types, he recommended that the reward be something that your specific dog will enjoy, as not all are food-oriented.

It’s vital to keep in mind that most dogs haven’t been exposed to. “The summary has come to an end.”