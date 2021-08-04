Graeme Hall discusses how to prevent dogs from stealing food from your picnic or BBQ.

Graeme Hall, the ‘Dogfather’ of television, has spoken out about what to do if your dog steals food from others.

The best dog trainer recently explained how to deal with your pet if it is misbehaving and eating snacks that aren’t theirs on his podcast.

Eleanor, the star of Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly, was worried about the summer months with her 11-month-old Dalmatian because they live in the city and Eleanor is afraid of walking past local parks with BBQs and picnics that are too enticing for her pooch.

Naomi, another Talking Dogs audience member, experienced similar issues with her dog, Leyla.

She claims that her small schnauzer is very greedy, and that she needs to train her not to eat everything she sees outside because there have been reports of dangerous things left out.

The key, according to Graeme, was having a solid memory.

To improve your recollection, begin by practicing it with no interruptions and gradually add more as you go.

“If stealing food is the worst distraction ever, you could set up little morsels of food in the back garden and run a test when you have a really good recall,” he suggested. He has some food there, but if I call you and you go, you’ll get something much better when you return, rewarding them.”

This, according to Graeme, helps you adjust your remembering to this specific problem.

Another option is to use your dog’s favorite toy, if one exists.

If your dog learns a command that requires them to open their mouth and let go of a toy, they will always associate that command with that action, resulting in them dropping something they shouldn’t be eating.

“The third sting on my bow, I would probably put them on a long line, so they don’t have the opportunity to wave fingers at you and escape into the distance with a scotch egg,” the 54-year-old continued.

He acknowledged that educating your dog not to eat everything can be difficult due to their inquisitive nature, particularly in younger dogs.

“I would start at home,” the Yorkshireman said.

