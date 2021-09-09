Graeme Hall demonstrates how to address a dog’s tennis ball obsession with a ball of thread.

Graeme Hall, the ‘Dogfather’ of television, has spoken out about how to deal with an obsessive dog.

The best dog trainer covered how to act with your pet around if you can’t clean without your dog attacking the vacuum or going crazy over shadows on his podcast.

The star of Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly recalled how one French Bulldog from Liverpool, who appeared in series two of the shop, would nip at a cleaning mop or a hairdryer on a regular basis – a task made more difficult by the fact that the owner was a hairdresser who brought her dog to work.

Before proposing his “normal” approach to coping with this scenario, Graeme stated that compulsive behavior in dogs is surprisingly prevalent.

“First and foremost, you bring out the mop and have it standing there, and when they go for it, tell them off,” Graeme said. It’s pointless to ignore it because it’ll become into a dog toy and a self-rewarding behavior, so doing nothing isn’t an option.

“The mop is there; you aren’t scrubbing the floor with it; when he goes for it, your expression must match the sound you are producing to appeal to their senses.”

After then, he suggests transferring the object to a different section of the room because dogs believe the rule only applies to the area where they were told no.

Rachel, another listener, was having problems with her 20-month-old Dobermann and his tennis ball fixation.

Rachel described how her dog would continually run for tennis balls, stealing them from other dogs and owners’ hands, and then refusing to return to her once he had them.

When you engage in a tug-of-war situation, the Yorkshireman recommends having a ball with some string attached because the dog will rapidly learn that if they give up the ball, they will eventually get it back.

To make things even easier, start saying a command like “out” when your dog lets go of the ball. They’ll begin to identify the word with what you want them to do, and they’ll know they’ll be complimented in return.

