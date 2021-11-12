Graeme Hall, aka “The Dogfather,” has announced his first ever UK tour.

Graeme Hall, aka ‘The Dogfather,’ has scheduled his first UK tour for spring 2022.

Graeme Hall, dubbed the “UK’s number one dog trainer,” announced the news today to his 19,000 Twitter followers.

A 90-minute presentation “filled of tricks, memories, heart-warming surprises, and an exclusive Q&A, all delivered in an intimate and casual live atmosphere” is what guests can expect.

The star of Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly will be offering dog and puppy owners the opportunity to seek assistance from ‘Britain’s top dog trainer’ for all their canine troubles.

Graeme Hall is a Master Dog Trainer of the Guild Of Dog Trainers, having over ten years of expertise and a long list of celebrity customers.

With regular appearances on BBC Breakfast and ITV’s This Morning, Graeme has earned a reputation for delivering effective, long-term solutions to practically any dog behavior issue.

The 55-year-philosophy old’s is “any dog, any age, any condition,” and he’s now offering his admirers the chance to profit from his knowledge and get their dog back on track.

The Yorkshireman will make appearances in Leeds, Liverpool, Hull, Southampton, and Nottingham, to mention a few, between April and June 2022.

LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU16 – HALIFAX VICTORIA THEATRE13 – LEEDS CITY VARIETIES14 – LLANDUDNO VENUE CYMRU

BUXTON OPERA HOUSE, NO. 17

18 – LIVERPOOL M&S BANK ARENA AUDITORIUM

CARLISLE SANDS CENTRE NO. 20

KING GEORGE’S HALL, BLACKBURN

CHESTERFIELD WINDING WHEEL NO. 22

24 – SHEFFIELD CITY HALL 27 – HULL CITY HALL 28 – IPSWICH CORN EXCHANGE 23 – DUDLEY TOWN HALL 24 – SHEFFIELD CITY HALL 27 – HULL CITY HALL 28 – IPSWICH CORN EXCHANGE

30 – DORKING HALLS1 – BASINGSTOKE ANVIL ARTS4 – NEWCASTLE TYNE THEATRE 29 – FOLKESTONE LEAS CLIFF HALL30 – DORKING HALLS1 – BASINGSTOKE ANVIL ARTS4 – NEWCASTLE TYNE THEATRE

GLASGOW PAVILION, GLASGOW G LIVE, GUILDFORD G LIVE, BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION, BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION, BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION, BEXHILL DE LA WARR PAVILION, BEX

15 – BOURNEMOUTH PAVILION 16 – PETERBOROUGH NEW THEATRE COLCHESTER CHARTER HALL COLCHESTER CHARTER HALL COLCHESTER CHARTER HALL COLCHESTER CHARTER HALL COLCHESTER CHARTER HALL COLCHESTER CHARTER HALL COLCHE

20 – SOUTHAMPTON O2 GUILDHALL21 – CROYDON FAIRFIELD HALLS22 – SOUTHEND PALACE18 – CRAWLEY HAWTH20 – SOUTHAMPTON O2 GUILDHALL21 – CROYDON FAIRFIELD HALLS22 – SOUTHEND PALACE

DUNFERMLINE ALHAMBRA26 – EDINBURGH QUEEN’S HALL27 – EDINBURGH QUEEN’S HALL

NORTHAMPTON DERNGATE (28), SALFORD LOWRY (29), SALFORD LOWRY (28), SALFORD LOWRY (28), SALFORD LOWRY (28), SA

1 – LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL3 – STOKE ON TRENT VICTORIA HALL5 – NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL7 – SWANSEA GRAND THEATRE 31 – TELFORD OAKENGATES1 – LEICESTER DE MONTFORT HALL3 – STOKE ON TRENT VICTORIA HALL5 – NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL5 – NOTTINGHAM ROY

LINCOLN ENGINE SHED9 – HUDDERSFIELD TOWN HALL10 – HUDDERSFIELD TOWN HALL

“Summary comes to a close.”