Graduate seeks to encourage women to pursue careers in engineering.

Following her personal success, a graduate hopes to inspire more women to pursue careers in mechanical engineering.

Muna Hersi, from Toxteth, graduated from Kingston University London in 2021 as one of just four women on her programme.

According to the British Engines website, female engineers make up about 11% of the engineering workforce.

Muna now has to look for work in an industry where just about 10% of women work directly in engineering.

“There is a popular misperception that engineering is a heavy-lifting profession and that only men can survive in it,” Muna added. This, in my opinion, is far from the case.

“Most of my undergraduate modules were computer-based learning, and while we did lab work, there was very little physical lifting involved.”

“More women in science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) occupations are needed,” she added. At every level, a female voice should be heard.

“I believe in women’s empowerment and that women should have a place in every field.”

According to the ONS, there were just 21% women to 79 percent males in any capacity in the engineering sector in 2016, and this proportion reduces to 9% in direct engineering roles.

Children were challenged to estimate the professions of roughly eight persons, one of whom was Muna, at a recent event in a Toxteth Primary School. Only men were chosen by the youngsters who attempted to identify the mechanical engineer.

Muna explained how she became interested in engineering: “I first learned about engineering during a careers expo at Belvedere Academy.”

“I met a female automotive engineer who encouraged me to pursue an engineering profession.” She had previously worked in Formula One, but had came to the employment fair with a different company.”

Muna’s parents and family had conflicting feelings about her choice of major, as she said to The Washington Newsday: “At first, my parents didn’t understand why I wanted to pursue engineering because they were concerned about the male-dominated sector I was entering.”

“However, when I started my first year and moved to London, my parents and family were incredibly supportive and eager to understand more about my situation.”

