Grab Some Nuts Day: 6 Health Benefits of Consuming These Nutritional Powerhouses

The annual National Grab Some Nuts Day, which comes on Aug. 3, is commemorated to raise public awareness about the health advantages of eating dry seeds. Nuts are one-seeded fruits that are used in a variety of desserts and can also be eaten in salty dry roasted form.

Botanical and non-botanical nuts are the two most common types of nuts, both of which have numerous health benefits.

While each nut has its own day dedicated to them during the year, National Grab Some Nuts Day encompasses all of them. Nuts such as almonds, Brazil nuts, cashew nuts, hazelnuts, macadamias, pecans, pine nuts, and pistachios are accessible all over the world. Contrary to popular belief, walnuts are not nuts, while peanuts are actually legumes.

Here are some reasons why you should eat nuts every day for a healthier lifestyle on National Grab Some Nuts Day 2021.

(Photo credit: Healthline.com)

Nuts are high in polyphenols, which can help fight oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals, which are unstable chemicals that cause cell damage and raise the risk of disease when they are present in the body.

Nuts can help you lose weight because they are heavy in calories and fat, which is a concentrated source of energy. Consuming nuts on a daily basis can help to suppress appetite and hunger.

Because to their high quantity of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids, nuts, particularly pistachios, can lower cholesterol and triglycerides while also reducing the risk of diabetes.

Nuts help the body establish resilience to injury, germs, and other potentially hazardous organisms by reducing inflammation. Continuing inflammation, on the other hand, might endanger organs and lead to a variety of disorders. Pistachios, Brazil nuts, walnuts, and almonds are among the nuts that can successfully reduce inflammation in the body.

Nuts are high in fiber, which the body cannot digest but which the bacteria in the colon can. Increasing fiber intake promotes gut health and lowers the risk of diabetes and obesity.

Nuts can minimize the risk of heart disease and stroke by lowering cholesterol levels in the body.