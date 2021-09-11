GPs who are under pressure are finding it difficult to provide a safe service to their patients.

Prof Martin Marshall noted that a combination of a shrinking workforce and increased demand for GP services, including sophisticated consultations and vaccinations, as well as a growing population, had made things difficult for doctors.

“The fact that general practice is under such great pressure means it can’t deliver the patient-centered services that it wants to,” he told The Guardian newspaper. Many GPs are finding it difficult to provide a safe service.

“When you’re stressed, your chances of making a diagnostic error, a referral decision error, or a prescribing error are all higher. And when you work 11, 12-hour days and visit 50, 60 patients, the chances of making a mistake are higher, as we all know.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new 1.25 percent health and social care charge on Tuesday, claiming that it will be “essential to getting the NHS back on its feet” and allowing for “radical innovation” in the health system.

“Today, we are commencing the largest catch-up plan in NHS history, capping Covid backlogs by expanding hospital capacity to 110 percent and enabling nine million extra appointments, scans, and operations,” the Prime Minister said in the Commons.

“As a result, while waiting lists will worsen before improving, the NHS aims to treat about 30% more elective patients by 2024-2025 than it did before Covid.”

He went on to say that new innovation ideas would allow individuals to get speedier access to specialists through their general practitioners.

According to the document outlining the plans, clearing the backlog of care might take ten years if nothing is done.