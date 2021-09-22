GPs explain why so many people are having difficulty getting face-to-face consultations.

When it comes to seeing a doctor, Sefton residents have some of the longest delays in the country.

According to data commissioned by the Lib Dems, only 44.8 percent of patients in the south of the borough got face-to-face consultations between the beginning of January and the middle of last month, the lowest rate in the UK.

The proportion isn’t much higher in Southport and Formby, where only half of residents saw a doctor in the same time period.

GPs in the area have indicated why getting an appointment may take longer.

Most diseases may be “evaluated and diagnosed” by telephone or video consultation, according to local health officials.

“If your GP believes that a face-to-face appointment is required, this will be arranged for you and you will be seen by a GP or another appropriate member of clinical staff, which has been the case throughout the pandemic,” Dr. Rob Caudwell, a local GP and chair of NHS Southport and Formby Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), told The Washington Newsday.

“For those who require it, there are additional pre-bookable appointments available in the evenings and on weekends. Simply inquire at your practice for further information.”

Before the pandemic, GP practices were already overburdened, and now they are dealing with more patients than ever before.

“GP practices are witnessing an increase in demand that is higher than levels you would expect to see much later in the year during the normally busy winter period,” said Dr Pete Chamberlain, local GP and head of NHS South Sefton CCG.

“We are working hard to serve patients as quickly as possible, and we appreciate your patience as we do so.

“To help handle the increased number of contacts, most practices are still adopting a telephone-first method, or inviting patients to use their online service if available, to ensure everyone gets the most suitable support for their needs.

“Other health professionals, such as pharmacists, physiotherapists, and social prescribers, collaborate with GPs and practice nurses to help our patients.

“Our receptionists’ job is to match you with the correct health professional, therefore they may need to ask you some questions about your health.”

