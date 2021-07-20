GPs are ‘sending back Covid jabs’ because to a lack of demand.

Due to dwindling demand, GPs throughout the UK are returning surplus coronavirus vaccine doses.

Huge numbers of people choose to be vaccinated as soon as they were eligible, but demand has dropped in some locations, prompting some vaccinations to be redistributed to areas with stronger demand.

Although some experts suggest that England is nearing maximum vaccination coverage, more than 3 million people under the age of 30 remain unvaccinated.

The delayed roll-out among young adults is having an effect on England’s total vaccination rate.

A total of 46.3 million initial doses have been administered, covering 87.9% of the adult population. This is only a half-percentage point higher than last Monday’s figure of 87.4 percent.

This week’s figure was merely one point higher than the week before. It compares to 1.4 point growth on July 7, 2.4 point growth on June 30, and 2.9 point growth on June 23.

In recent weeks, the number of persons aged 80 and above who have received their first dosage has leveled off, with roughly 94 percent of those aged 80 and up, 99 percent of those aged 70 to 79, 98 percent of those aged 60 to 69, and 95 percent of those aged 50 to 59 receiving their first dose.

The percentages for 40 to 49 year olds (88%) and 30 to 39 year olds (79%) are lower, and take-up has slowed in recent weeks among these age groups.

The Covid-19 Actuaries Response Group, which has been following the rollout, told The Telegraph earlier this month that it was “inevitable” that the rollout would slow as it neared its conclusion.

“Among the over-30s, it feels like everyone who put their hand up the first time has been done,” he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Monday that “vaccination is likely to become increasingly dependent on some of life’s most essential joys and chances.”

That includes nightclubs, which will be asked to see a “vaccine passport” for proof of full immunization before allowing access, according to Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi.