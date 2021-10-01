GP appointments in person are still around lockdown levels.

According to recent data, the number of face-to-face GP appointments has remained relatively constant since the winter shutdown.

Only 58 percent of patients attended an in-person appointment with their GP in August, the first full month after the limitations were eased.

According to the BBC, this compares to 54% in January and above 80% before the outbreak.

Telephone consultations are on the rise, according to NHS Digital data, growing from 14 percent in August 2019 to 38 percent last month.

The lack of in-person visits is putting strain on A&E staff, since emergency facilities are seeing an increase in patient traffic.

Ministers in the government and NHS England are asking more people to return to in-person consultations and insisting that GPs be given enough resources to do so.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said earlier this month that the government “intends to do a lot more” to ensure that GPs have more in-person appointments accessible.

“I think everyone understands why, at the height of the pandemic, GPs were unable to offer usual access.

“But we’re over that now; life is nearly returning to normal, and when that happens in our GP surgeries, it should be occurring in our GP surgeries as well, with more GPs offering face-to-face access.”

Mr Javid acknowledged that some people prefer to schedule virtual consultations, but underlined that “for those who want a face-to-face encounter, it should be made available.”

GP leaders have stated that they would like to hold more face-to-face consultations but are unable to do so due to a lack of staff. Despite the government’s efforts to expand the number of full-time GPs, data shows that the number of full-time GPs has decreased by 7% in the last five years.

The Covid immunization campaign, along with an increase in patients waiting longer for hospital treatment, has resulted in a significant rise in GP workload.

Prof Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs, stated that the current staff “is simply not large enough to handle.”

GPs want to see patients face-to-face, according to British Medical Association council chairman Dr Chaand Nagpaul, who spoke to PA earlier this month.

“The one thing GP offices should not be doing is having people walk out,” he continued.

